Marie PANES
PANES, Marie (nee TAGGART) August 23, 1930 - Oct 7, 2020 Marie was the heart and soul of our family. Nothing meant more to her than her loved ones, most of all Bob (d.2012), her true love and companion of almost 60 years. She is mourned by her children, Pat Decker (Bob) and Rob (Dana Venner) along with grandchildren Colleen Decker Mason (Will), Brian Decker (Alysha), Kelly and Jennifer Panes, who all lovingly remember the warm adoration of their Grandma. Photos of great grandsons Brian and Wesley brought her endless joy in her later years. She was the daughter of Thelma and John Edgington Taggart and was predeceased by siblings Allan, Jack and Audrey. Growing up in a Depression-era family meant a tight bond with many aunts, uncles and cousins who remained close throughout their lives. She is remembered as a close friend to the 'Bridge Girls". Marie made an imprint on all who knew her with a quick and wry wit, delicious cooking and generous hospitality. All were welcome in her home. Her legacy of fierce love for her beloved Bob and endless affection for her children and grandchildren will live on forever with those who were fortunate to know her. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunrise of Oakville for their loving care. 

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
