LAFONTAINE, MARIE PAULE (nee ROCHEFORT) September 23, 1928 - November 4, 2020 There are no words that can adequately breathe life into this common newsprint that would serve to paint a portrait of the spectacular woman, mother, wife and friend who departed this earth. In her 92 years, you may have passed her on the street, or shared an elevator ride. Maybe you worked day to day in her detail driven productive work life or kicked up your heels as she hosted a dinner party. You may have been the beneficiary of her generous heart or educated and mentored through her by example. One thing is for certain – if you knew her, even a little, you would understand why her family ADORED her. Marie-Paule was quiet in her greatness. As a young woman, growing up in Quebec it was clear that she was ahead of her time. Liberal in her views, wise, industrious and creative, the perfect partner for Fred, a handsome young man from Lasarre and her husband of 65 years. Brought together in Toronto, our parents first meeting was providence. Separate, they are exceptional, together there is nothing they could not achieve. They built a business, created a loving family, and composed a symphonic life together. Though we are sad now to be separated from her, we are filled with joy and a sense of privilege for having been chosen to weave our lives with hers, to call her 'ours'. We celebrate her strength, her resolve, her endless capacity for love and forgiveness. Every meal we prepare and savour has her guiding hand. Christmas magic, Birthday glee, Easter reverence and Wedding day bliss – all a part of our lives because of her tireless work to make every occasion uniquely special and memorable. The twinkle of our classical piano, the joyful laughter, and the sweet and savory aromas filled our home and our lives. Marie-Paule, we celebrate every moment of your life that you have graciously shared with ours. We will miss you and are comforted by the knowledge that we will once again be reunited. Marie-Paule Lafontaine is survived by her loving husband and their 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren with one on the way and by her 2 surviving brothers. A celebration of life of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donation to Christian Children's Fund of Canada greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Memorial Funeral Home Ltd. 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby, ON 905-655-3662 Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com