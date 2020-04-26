CAVANAGH, MARIE RAYMONDE (nee BABIN) Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in New Carlisle, Québec, to the late Placide Babin and the late Justine Rehel. Raymonde leaves behind her precious family and loving husband of 60 years, Eugène. Children: Roger, Jackie (Dave), Joanne (Don) and Stéphane (Christine). Cherished Nana to: David, Matthew (Melissa), Samantha, Christopher, Amanda (Tyson), Tiffany, Jacob, Jessica, Oliver and Violet. She also leaves her sisters Louise (the late Maurice), Claire (the late Mel) and brother Rodrigue (Mireille). Remembered fondly by many nephews and nieces as tante moon and friends. She was predeceased by her son Martin, her sister and nine brothers. A Funeral Service will be held for the immediate family only at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, on Tuesday, April 28th at 11 a.m. Video access of the service will be available through the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to staff at Ina Grafton Gage Home (4th floor) in Scarborough who took exceptional care of our mom for many years.

