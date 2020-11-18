1/
Marie Ruth SPENCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPENCE, Marie Ruth (nee BUSH) 1929 - 2020 SPENCE, Marie Ruth (nee Bush), passed away suddenly, at the Scarborough Hospital General Division, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age 91. Predeceased by some 48 years by her husband, William Robert (Bill) Spence. Marie was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 258 and will be missed by her many friends and neighbors. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral but a celebration of Marie's life will take place at some later appropriate time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved