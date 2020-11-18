SPENCE, Marie Ruth (nee BUSH) 1929 - 2020 SPENCE, Marie Ruth (nee Bush), passed away suddenly, at the Scarborough Hospital General Division, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age 91. Predeceased by some 48 years by her husband, William Robert (Bill) Spence. Marie was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 258 and will be missed by her many friends and neighbors. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral but a celebration of Marie's life will take place at some later appropriate time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store