Marie Scaini

1940 - 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of MARIE SCAINI, at the age of 80, on November 21, 2020, at the Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga. Predeceased by her parents Charlie and Rosina Coletto. Cherished by her loving husband (Robert) of 56 years. Loving mother of Allan (Trivea), Richard (Vikki), and Christopher (Frances). Nonna to Shakira, Asher, Brooke, and Clooney. Marie will forever remain in the hearts of her family. Marie enjoyed 38 years with the Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board, retiring at the age of 65 from her role as Administrative Assistant. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at a later date. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 905-828-8000.