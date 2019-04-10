Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE (MARJORIE) SCHULZ. View Sign

SCHULZ, MARIE (MARJORIE) March 19, 1937 - April 8, 2019 Marie passed away peacefully after a heroic battle with diabetes, Alzheimer's and heart disease. She faced all these challenges with a smile and would claim to be "fine" even when she was suffering. Marie is survived by her daughter Esther and daughter of heart Wendy, as well as her nieces and nephew: Janet, Lorna, Susan and Rick. Friends may visit at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill (4th traffic light north of Major Mackenzie Dr.), on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday at 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment Elgin Mills Cemetery. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Rest in love and peace.

