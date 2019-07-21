WHIBLEY, Marie Peacefully, at Kipling Acres, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the age of 92. Dearly beloved wife of the late Reginald. Loving mother of Jim and Karen, Marie and Dan, Sharron and John and the late Wally. Cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Prospect Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 21, 2019