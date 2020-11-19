1/1
Marie YOUNG
YOUNG, Marie January 25, 1938 - November 4, 2020 Predeceased by husband Victor and son Eugene; survived by partner Steve Young, daughters Caroline, Careen, Carmen and Cara, and 7 grandchildren. Smart and dynamic, Marie was the powerhouse behind Young & Young Trading Company Limited (Y&Y), a leading importer of Asian food in Canada. Born in China, Marie immigrated to Canada at age 20. In 1960 she joined Victor at his store Gan Young Fruit Market. They married and started a family as Victor shifted focus to the Y&Y import business. An intrepid business leader and innovator, Marie introduced Chinese food to Canadian supermarkets. Marie's entrepreneurial spirit left an indelible mark on the Canadian food industry, her family and friends. Virtual funeral and visitation details maybe found here: https://chapelridgefh.frontrunnerpro.com/book-of-memories/4421797/Marie-Young/index.php

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
