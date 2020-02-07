|
ESPOSITO, MARIETTA (nee PENNATE) Passed peacefully on March 21, 2018 at the age of 97. Loving mother to Teresa (Giuseppe and predeceased by husband George Edward), Gene (Julia Ann), Valentino (Liba), and Eddie (Dorothy). She will also be missed by her loving grandchildren Don (Jean), Sandra (Gino), Julianne (Greg), Robert, Alexander (Daniela), Elizabeth and Jeffrey (Sinaya) and 10 great-grandchildren. She was ceremoniously rejoined with her beloved husband Francesco by her family and friends where they will rest together once again at Glendale Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020