GJORKES, MARIJA Marija Gjorkes, born October 23, 1931 passed away peacefully at Dom Lipa on July 7, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Stefan (February 16, 1990). She will be missed by her daughter Anna (Martin Balazic) and son Steve (Sue). Proud grandmother to Mary (Kevin Annand), Laura and Gemma. Marija leaves behind her brother Jose Kovac (Andreja) in Slovenia. She will be remembered by her nephew, many cousins and friends here in Canada and in Slovenia. Marija enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and loved gardening. The family would like to thank Dr. Barbara Pilarski and the wonderful staff at Dom Lipa for their excellent care. A private family funeral and burial has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dom Lipa https://www.domlipa.ca/ways-give
or Alzheimer Society https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home
would be greatly appreciated by the family.