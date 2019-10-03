SENICAR, Marija At Trillium Health Centre on Monday, September 30, 2019. Marija beloved wife of Anton. Loving mom of Majda and her husband Tony Krosel and Mark and his wife Sonia Senicar. Loving grandmother to Tanya, Adam, Andrea, Anthony and Andrew and great-grandmother to Scarlett, Jude, Axel, Isla and Benjamin. Marija was predeceased by her brother Joze and her sister Veronika. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, on Sunday from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church from 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Mississauga. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2019