ZUTIS, MARIJA SKAIDRITE Passed away peacefully at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Ivars Karlis Zutis (2012). Loving mother to son Gunars (Sheila), daughters Andra (Paul) and Linda. Cherished Grandma to Olivia and Leanna. Predeceased by her parents Adolfs and Alide Lipstsons and her sister Lilija Priekulis. Her family were her pride and joy and she will forever be remembered and missed by them all. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Nurse Next Door for their special and kind care while in the palliative care unit. Memorial Services on Friday, May 24th: Visitation 1 p.m. and Service 2 p.m. at York Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Christ Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamilton, or The Latvian Relief Society of Canada (Daugavas Vanagi).



ZUTIS, MARIJA SKAIDRITE Passed away peacefully at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Ivars Karlis Zutis (2012). Loving mother to son Gunars (Sheila), daughters Andra (Paul) and Linda. Cherished Grandma to Olivia and Leanna. Predeceased by her parents Adolfs and Alide Lipstsons and her sister Lilija Priekulis. Her family were her pride and joy and she will forever be remembered and missed by them all. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Nurse Next Door for their special and kind care while in the palliative care unit. Memorial Services on Friday, May 24th: Visitation 1 p.m. and Service 2 p.m. at York Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Christ Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamilton, or The Latvian Relief Society of Canada (Daugavas Vanagi).

