Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
MARIJA VUKIC

MARIJA VUKIC Obituary
VUKIC, MARIJA Peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, at McKenzie Health Centre, at the age of 83. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dragan for 55 years. Cherished by her sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family in Europe. Will be fondly missed by her friends in Education and in the community. Friends will be received at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, January 31st. Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial and Entombment will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday at 12:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020
