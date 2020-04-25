BERZY, MARIKA February 1, 1947 - April 20, 2020 Marika Berzy passed away peacefully at the Bethell Hospice, on the morning of Monday, April 20, 2020. She was a loving and caring daughter to late Irene Berzy and Joseph Berzy, and soul mate to her late husband Leslie Hutter, for over 40 years. A true lady, family woman and friend with a big heart. Marika will be deeply missed by her family, especially, Sandra, Henrique, Claudia, Carina and Gabriel Dias, and the rest of their Portuguese family who she loved so much. She will also be missed by the Barone family, her cousins and friends. A sincere thank you to all our compassionate caregivers, nurses and close friends for their dedication and support. Service will be held at a later date.

