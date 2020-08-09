1/1
MARIKA INA JULIA FADAVI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIKA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FADAVI, MARIKA INA JULIA (nee DULE) September 29, 1953 - August 3, 2020 Born Marika Dule, in Toronto to Latvian parents, Marika was a lifelong Leafs fan. Growing up in Etobicoke in the 1960s-70s, she loved the Rolling Stones. She loved cats and also was an avid reader, getting an English degree from the University of Toronto. Marika was then working at the Toronto Reference Library, where she met her husband, Sohrab. They married in 1982, and together had two sons, Darius (born in 1988) and Armand (born in 1994). She is survived by her husband, two sons, and cat Teddy. Marika will always be remembered as a caring mother who put her sons first, and she will be missed dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved