TSUGIOS, MARIKA (MARY) It is with sadness that the family of Marika (Mary) Tsugios announce her passing at the Village of Humber Heights on May 6, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Zeleniche, Greece, predeceased by husband John (2009) and son Chris (2005). Loving mother of Rose, son-in-law Roman, and daughter-in-law Lorrie. Devoted Baba to her grandchildren Dr. Lisa, Jessica, Alex and Eric, Michael (who she called "George") and Kyle (known to her as "Mickyle"). Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family sincerely thanks the staff on Islington for their care and compassion working under particularly difficult circumstances due to Covid-19. A private family funeral will be held on May 11, 2020 at Ward Funeral Home - Weston Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marika's memory to the charity of your choice. A memorial will be held at a later date. To leave notes of condolence, please visit Marika's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.