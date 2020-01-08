Home

Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
MARILYN ANN ALCOTT

MARILYN ANN ALCOTT Obituary
Peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Toronto East General (Michael Garron Hospital) in her 65th year. Marilyn, beloved wife of John for 38 years. Loving mother of Starrlene (Mike). Proud Nanny of Kyla and Teagan. Loving sister of Ronnie, Monica and the late Jimmy, Jack, Louise, Glenn (Debbie), Billy, Lorraine (Gilbert), Tommy, Gord (Sue) and Georgina. She will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Service on Saturday afternoon in our chapel at 2:30 p.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020
