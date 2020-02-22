|
CRAWFORD (nee GILL), MARILYN ANN September 3, 1934 – February 17, 2020 Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at Revera Beechwood Court, in Mississauga. She is survived by her sisters Marcia, Sheila and Pat (Mike), along with her sister-in-law Linda, nephews and nieces and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband Douglas Milton Crawford, her parents and her brother Don. Marilyn will be remembered for her generous spirit and her grateful attitude. Visitation will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Private interment will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn would very much appreciate a donation to one of her favourite charities, Ontario SPCA, North York Harvest Food Bank and the Salvation Army.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020