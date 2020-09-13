LINTON, MARILYN ANNABELLE (nee McLAUGHLIN) September 13, 1930 - September 5, 2020 In loving memory of a dear sweet Mother to Gregory (Abby) and Mark, Grandmother to Alexandra and Samantha, Big Sister to Bill, Charlotte and Susan. Mom passed suddenly on September 5th at Errinrung LTC in Thornbury, Ontario. The family is grateful to staff for the care Mom received. A private burial will take place at a later date. No one heard the footsteps Of the Angels drawing near, Who took from earth to heaven, The one we loved so dear. The gates of Heaven were opened, The voice said: Come, And with farewells left unspoken, Mom safely entered Home.



