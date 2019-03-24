DYKE, MARILYN ANNE (nee FARR) Suddenly, but peacefully passed on Friday, March 22, 2019, at North York General Hospital, in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Fred (2007). Loving mother of Karen Sova (Steve) and Laura Lorenz (Dieter). Cherished Grandma of Kyle (Tory), Dylan (Amanda) and Caitlyn and Great-Grandma of Claire. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. Urn interment at Thornhill Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Association. Condolences www.rskane.ca
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019