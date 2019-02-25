MacDERMID, Marilyn Arlene (nee NORTHEY) On Friday, February 22, 2019, Marilyn Arlene MacDermid peacefully passed away at the age of 74 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Robert Allan MacDermid. Loving mother of Victoria Levesque and her husband Pierre, Allan and his wife Heather, and Leslie and his wife Sara. Cherished Grandma of Abigail, Noah, Sasha, Ryan, Zachary and Robert. Adored sister of Barbara Rusland and daughter of the late Leslie and Margery Northey. Marilyn will also be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends and family may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Peter's Erindale Anglican Church, 1745 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the . Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019