MARILYN BORDIGNON

BORDIGNON, MARILYN (nee CRAPPERE) October 20, 1936 – June 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully, in her 84th year, at Mackenzie Health Hospital, with loving family by her side in her final days. Beloved wife of Ernie for 63 wonderful years. Adored mother of Paul (Dalene), Peter (Julie) and her late son Robbie. Devoted Nona and grandmother to Nicole, Griffin, Mark, Michael and Samantha. Dear sister of Joanne and the late Yvonne and late Don. Marilyn will be profoundly missed by her sisters and brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews and all the relatives and friends she touched throughout her life. A private immediate family service will take place on Thursday, June 18th at Ward Funeral Home in Woodbridge. Interment immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.