MARILYN BROOKS

BROOKS, MARILYN Born November 30, 1935. Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Brooks. Loving mother of Brad (Suzette) Cooper, Steve (Janet) Cooper, Ken (Lori) Cooper, Karen (Carleton) Grant and step-mother to Craig (Lorice) and Janet (Karl) Sobotka. Cherished Grandma of Jeffrey, Lindsay, Heather, Siobhan, Emerson, Scotty, Taylor, Adam, Gilbert, Megan, Justin and Jessica. Great-Grandma to Aria Rose. Survived by loving sisters Ellen Webber and Shirley Lyford (Friend Ben Haverkate), and sister-in-law Marion Harrington. Predeceased by Bill Webber, Ross Lyford, Herb Harrington, Grace and Ken Collins, Melba and George Lentine. Marilyn will be sadly missed by her family, many nieces and nephews and friends. Especially her lifetime friends from Kentish Crescent/White Haven who she travelled many miles with across the Globe. Thank you to the amazing Staff at Fairview Lodge who always gave her love (Chocolate Milk) and outstanding care. Thank you friends for your visits to Fairview Lodge when possible. Our family appreciated each and every one of you. We knew you had stopped in. Even if it seemed like she may not have. ? A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
.