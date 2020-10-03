CARVETH O'HARE, MARILYN (nee HUZZELL) July 24, 1931 - September 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn Carveth O'Hare announces that she went to be with her Lord and Saviour on September 18, 2020, in her 89th year. Marilyn, of London, Ontario, was born in Toronto on July 24, 1931. She was the devoted wife of the late Douglas Carveth and late husband John O'Hare. Beloved mother of Paul Carveth, Stephen Carveth (Indra) Catherine D'Andrea (John) and stepmother of Kevin (Karen), Kim Brown (Don) and Kerry (Sandy). She will be loving remembered by her dear friends Jim and Linda McIntyre, who have been so helpful. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered by her brother, sister, nieces and nephews and all her extended family. Although we wish all who loved Marilyn could attend, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held at Ogden Funeral Home on Monday, October 5. For those who request it, a live streaming link will be provided by her family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the charity of their choice would be appreciated.