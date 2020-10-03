1/1
MARILYN CARVETH O'HARE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARILYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARVETH O'HARE, MARILYN (nee HUZZELL) July 24, 1931 - September 18, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn Carveth O'Hare announces that she went to be with her Lord and Saviour on September 18, 2020, in her 89th year. Marilyn, of London, Ontario, was born in Toronto on July 24, 1931. She was the devoted wife of the late Douglas Carveth and late husband John O'Hare. Beloved mother of Paul Carveth, Stephen Carveth (Indra) Catherine D'Andrea (John) and stepmother of Kevin (Karen), Kim Brown (Don) and Kerry (Sandy). She will be loving remembered by her dear friends Jim and Linda McIntyre, who have been so helpful. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered by her brother, sister, nieces and nephews and all her extended family. Although we wish all who loved Marilyn could attend, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held at Ogden Funeral Home on Monday, October 5. For those who request it, a live streaming link will be provided by her family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the charity of their choice would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ogden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved