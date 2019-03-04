CORNELL, MARILYN It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Marilyn on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at home, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years Carl. Cherished mother of Lynda (Paul), Debra (Bernard) and Stephen (Lori). Beloved grandmother of Caitlin, Deirdra, Jason and Alana. Marilyn was a proud and longtime employee of Bell Canada beginning her career with them at the age of 16. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Marilyn's life at the CRESTVIEW CHAPEL of the GLEN OAKS CEMETERY, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior. If desired, donations in memory of Marilyn can be made to the Sick Kids Foundation. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN CORNELL.
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019