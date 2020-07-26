1/
Marilyn CRAFTON
CRAFTON, Marilyn On Friday, July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenny for almost 60 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Nadine and Izhak, Howard and Randi, and Brad and Steven. Dearest sister (shvester) and sister-in-law of Shellie and Jules and caring sister-in-law of Lola. Proud and loving Bubi of Laura, Ellen, and Jay. Devoted Auntie Marilyn to Robin, Scott, Aube and Pacey, and Michelle, Jeff, Jake and Charley. Marilyn was blessed with many friends, close cousins, and other loving family members with whom she shared much joy. She was known by all as warm, caring and selfless. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many. A family graveside service has taken place. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to The Marilyn Crafton Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca or a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
