Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Visitation
11:00 AM
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1
Funeral
12:00 PM
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1
Obituary

WELLS (CANDY), MARILYN DIANNE Death took Marilyn by the hand and gently tip toed off with her in her 70th year. Marilyn died at home in the evening of September 1, 2019, having spent a joyful final day with Meaghan, Anthony, Noah and John. She leaves behind her loving husband of 23 years, John, daughter Meaghan Candy-Granville (Anthony), sons Eric Wells (Margarita) and Scott Wells (Sarah). Marilyn passes from the lives, but not memories of five grieving grandchildren Noah Granville (2), Eryka Wells (16), Samantha Wells (13), Alexandra Wells (12) and Sawyer Wells (9). Marilyn spent 28 very productive years in the Faculty of Forestry rising through the administrative ranks to the position of Registrar. In retirement, she enjoyed travelling, sewing, spending time in Florida and entertaining friends and family. Marilyn was finally defeated by the brutality of spreading cancer and the confusion of Alzheimer's. Marilyn was a kind, gentle soul with a sharp wit. She was universally loved and will be missed by those who knew her. A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229. Visitation at 11 a.m., Funeral Service at 12 p.m. followed by light refreshments. A private family interment will take place later. If desired, a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be appropriate.



