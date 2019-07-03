KEENE, MARILYN E. (nee SPARKES) Passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, in Muskoka, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Marilyn was the cherished, loving companion and soul mate of Harold R. Keene for 45 years. Much loved by HRK's daughter Patricia, son Jonathan and grandchildren Jean-Pierre, Nicolas and Sophie. Daughter of the late Garfield and Louise, sister of the late Emmie, Sylvia, Fay, Carl and Byron. Loving aunt to Bradley, Denise, Peter, Robert, Lloyd, Gillian and the late Ken. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home, Bracebridge, ON. Personal condolences may be made at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 3, 2019