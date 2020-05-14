MARILYN ELIZABETH MANGAN
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARILYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANGAN, CND, SISTER MARILYN ELIZABETH Sister Marilyn Mangan (Sister St. Andrew of Crete) of the Congregation of Notre Dame born on February 3, 1933, died peacefully at the Providence Motherhouse on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Brewers Mills, ON, the oldest daughter of Charles Mangan and Gertrude O'Neill, Sister Marilyn was predeceased by her parents and by her brother Arnold. She is survived by her brother Neil (Jane), sisters Eleanor (Joseph) Fahey, Marie (Edward) Murphy and sister-in-law Theresa Mangan. She is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, the members of her religious community, former students, many friends and collaborators in ministry. Sister Marilyn received her early education at the local elementary school and at Notre Dame High School, Kingston. Following graduation, she entered the Congregation of Notre Dame in Montreal making religious profession in 1954. Thus began a teaching career that took her from St. Mary's School, Our Lady of Lourdes and Cathedral Junior High School in Kingston to Notre Dame High School, Toronto. It was at the latter two schools that she began teaching Family Studies and also to further her education in an extensive study of the Creighton Model of Fertility Care. She became a founding member of the American Academy of Fertility Care and its first practitioner in Canada. In 1983 Sister Marilyn founded the Marguerite Bourgeoys Family Centre, a unique natural family agency in Toronto, which featured Natural Procreative Technology and was able to assist and counsel couples for over thirty years. Acknowledging her many years of service, in 2013, the Board of Directors of the Fertility Care Centers of America, presented Sister Marilyn with a plaque recognizing her dedication and commitment. Upon retirement Sister Marilyn returned to Kingston and in 2012 moved to the Providence Motherhouse with other members of her community. A private prayer service will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 followed by burial in St. Barnaby Cemetery, Brewers Mills, ON. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Entrusted to Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Homes, Township Chapel, Kingston. Online condolences at www.gftompkinstownship.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Prayer Service
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Burial
St. Barnaby Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME - Township Chapel
435 DAVIS DRIVE
Kingston, ON K7M 8L9
(613) 546-5150
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved