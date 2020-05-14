MANGAN, CND, SISTER MARILYN ELIZABETH Sister Marilyn Mangan (Sister St. Andrew of Crete) of the Congregation of Notre Dame born on February 3, 1933, died peacefully at the Providence Motherhouse on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Brewers Mills, ON, the oldest daughter of Charles Mangan and Gertrude O'Neill, Sister Marilyn was predeceased by her parents and by her brother Arnold. She is survived by her brother Neil (Jane), sisters Eleanor (Joseph) Fahey, Marie (Edward) Murphy and sister-in-law Theresa Mangan. She is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, the members of her religious community, former students, many friends and collaborators in ministry. Sister Marilyn received her early education at the local elementary school and at Notre Dame High School, Kingston. Following graduation, she entered the Congregation of Notre Dame in Montreal making religious profession in 1954. Thus began a teaching career that took her from St. Mary's School, Our Lady of Lourdes and Cathedral Junior High School in Kingston to Notre Dame High School, Toronto. It was at the latter two schools that she began teaching Family Studies and also to further her education in an extensive study of the Creighton Model of Fertility Care. She became a founding member of the American Academy of Fertility Care and its first practitioner in Canada. In 1983 Sister Marilyn founded the Marguerite Bourgeoys Family Centre, a unique natural family agency in Toronto, which featured Natural Procreative Technology and was able to assist and counsel couples for over thirty years. Acknowledging her many years of service, in 2013, the Board of Directors of the Fertility Care Centers of America, presented Sister Marilyn with a plaque recognizing her dedication and commitment. Upon retirement Sister Marilyn returned to Kingston and in 2012 moved to the Providence Motherhouse with other members of her community. A private prayer service will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 followed by burial in St. Barnaby Cemetery, Brewers Mills, ON. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Entrusted to Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Homes, Township Chapel, Kingston. Online condolences at www.gftompkinstownship.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 14, 2020.