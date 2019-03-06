Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN ELIZABETH TAYLOR. View Sign

TAYLOR, MARILYN ELIZABETH (nee ROOKE) Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late John (Bill) Taylor, sister Janice (Don) Kerr. Dear mother of Barbara (Paul) Denstedt, John (Donna), Ross (Suzy) and Tom (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of Billy, Julie, Tom, Jim, Jennifer, John, Janet, Jeffrey, Christopher, Sarah, Alannah, Nicole and Kelly. Great-Nana to Alexis, Hailee, Emma, Jack and Noah. Marilyn will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many, many, many friends. Marilyn was a strong believer in giving back to the community as was evident in her tireless volunteer role at Headwaters Healthcare where she spent more than a decade bringing light to people on some of their darkest days. Marilyn was also very active as a member of Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church assisting with many of their Outreach Programs as well as being involved in a number of other charities and organizations. In 2017, Marilyn was recognized by the Town of Orangeville for her community efforts and was awarded the Municipal Senior of the Year Award. Visitation will be held at Dods and McNair Funeral Home, 21 First Street, Orangeville, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church, 6 John Street, Orangeville, Ontario, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Donations can be made to Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church or Headwaters Healthcare Centre E-Wing (Palliative Care Wing).

21 First Street

Orangeville , ON L9W 2C8

