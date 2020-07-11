1/
MARILYN EVELYN ROBITAILLE
ROBITAILLE, MARILYN EVELYN May 20, 1945 – June 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on June 26, 2020, at the age of 75 years. Predeceased by her life partner Ron Swift. Marilyn was a loving sister, aunt, godmother, step-parent to all the Swift family members and friends. She will be sadly missed by all. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer in Elmvale. Many thanks to the medical staff of Collingwood General and Marine Hospital for their care and compassion. Memorial donations can be made in Marilyn's name, to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York and expressions of sympathy may be forwarded through peacefultransition.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
