Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-6656 Obituary

JOHNSON, MARILYN HILMA (nee OSTROM) December 5, 1936 – September 21, 2019 With a sad heart I announce the passing of my mother, my friend, in her 82nd year after a long struggle with Crohn's disease and dementia. Marilyn graduated from the registered nursing assistants program at Scarborough General Hospital in July 1964 and practiced in one Scarborough hospital, two long-term care homes, and one doctor's office. Her nursing knowledge was invaluable as an instructor for St. John Ambulance. Predeceased by her parents, Herbert Ostrom and Myrtle (Holmstrom) Ostrom, husbands Donald Robinson and Frank Johnson and brother Roger Ostrom. Marilyn will be fondly remembered by her daughter, Carolyn Robinson Johnson, sisters-in-law Gillian Ostrom, Bonnie Johnson DeJong (Klaas), and Alberta Haslehurst and by brothers-in-law William Robinson (Louise) and Ted Johnson (Linda). She is survived by many nieces and nephews and especially remembered by nieces Debbie Ostrom Moore, Karen Ostrom Johnston, and nephew Randy Johnson. She will be missed by her lifelong friend Doreen (Penny) Brinkman and her husband, Rick. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Seven Oaks Long Term Care for their care and support, especially those who worked on the fifth floor. Special thanks to Eleanor who will miss her at hymn sing and Nida who provided extra care and companionship. A private celebration of life with family and friends will follow at a later date. For those who wish, a memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or to Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Online condolences may be made at

