HOWLETT, MARILYN (nee PLUMPTON) Passed away after a year-long battle with cancer, at the age of 81, on August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Howlett (September 16, 2015). Loving mother of Cindy Waugh and her husband Clive and Steve Howlett and his wife Mauricette. Cherished by her grandchildren Aaron, Jamie and his wife Casey, Rebecca, Jackson and Harrison. Great-grandma to Emmett. Sister of John Plumpton and his wife Joan. Family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488), on Monday, August 19th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church (447 Port Union Road, Scarborough), on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church. Online condolences at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019