McEACHERN, MARILYN JEAN (BROOKS) Age 76, peacefully passed away with family by her side, Friday, March 1, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, at Matthew's House Hospice, Alliston. Beloved wife of Ian, loving mother of Marlene and Todd Smith, Peter and Annette, Sheri and Reid McBain, Mark and Ashlynn. Sadly missed by grandchildren Sydney, Hayley, Charlotte, Madison, Katrina, Graydon, Alexie and Chloe. Predeceased by her parents Oliver and Margaret Brooks, brother Robert (Bob) and sister-in-law Sheila and brother William (Bill), survived by sister-in law Donna. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and friends. Join the family for a Celebration of Marilyn's Life at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 12:30 p.m. followed by refreshments. Donations to Matthew's House Hospice, 131 Wellington St. E., Alliston, L9R 1G7, would be appreciated by the family. Condolences for the family may be offered at

