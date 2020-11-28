ROBINSON, Marilyn Jean (nee SCOTT) June 4, 1937 - November 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Marilyn Robinson, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on November 24, 2020. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Edward Robinson. She will be missed by her daughter, Karen (Peter Hogan), and sons, Brian (Kim), David (Martine). Marilyn was the loving and proud Grammy to Jordan, James, Kristin, Justin, Katelyn, Michael, and Sadie, and great-grandchildren, Brylee, Lydia, Luke, Eli, Noah, Lauren, Ella, and Aubrey. Marilyn grew up in Midtown Toronto and spent her summers attending camp, where she made many memories. She attended Northern High School and made friends with whom she kept in touch through the years. While working at Union Carbide, she met and fell in love with Eddie. They married at Yorkminister Park Baptist Church and raised their three children in their family home. Through the years, Marilyn worked at Sears, where she gathered many close colleagues and even more lifelong friends. Marilyn was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends, telling stories of days gone by. She proudly would update others about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, often sharing pictures from her little photo album that she always had close at hand. Marilyn loved to sit in her chair by the window, waving to those passing by, and enjoyed listening to music, especially by her favourite singer, John McDermott. "Love's precious moments will comfort us long after sorrow is gone, for the heart is filled with memories that time cannot erase, and yesterday's joy will linger on." A very special thank you to her caregiver, Connie, for the kindness and compassion she always showed Marilyn. Thank you to Dr. Keen and the Nurses at Scarborough Health Network – Birchmount, for the care they gave to Marilyn in her final days. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery when we can all gather on a warm sunny day, just the way Marilyn would have wanted it. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that a donation is made to the Sick Kids Hospital.



