AYLEY, MARILYN JOAN July 9, 1930 – December 14, 2019 Surrounded, in her final hours, by loving family, Marilyn passed away at Silverthorn Care Community in Mississauga. Predeceased by parents Walter and Wilhemina Fowler, and sisters, Alma, Doreen, and Carole (Martin). She will be sorely missed by daughter Cathy and son-in-law Rob, son Jeff and daughter-in-law Denise, and niece Holly (Rob). Remembered fondly by brother-in-law John, cousin Lee, nephew Brian (Peggy) and other nieces, nephews, and cousins whose lives she touched. Special thanks to the staff at Silverthorn Care Community for the care and compassion they showed to her and our family. A reception to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held in the Willow Room at St. John's Dixie Cemetery and Crematorium in Mississauga, on January 4, 2020, between 1:00-4:00 p.m.

