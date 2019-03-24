Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN JOAN MacMILLAN. View Sign

MacMILLAN, MARILYN JOAN We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of our dear cousin Marilyn, at her home, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 83. Marilyn was predeceased by her dear parents Reginald and Florence Bell and many loving aunts and uncles. Beloved cousin of Joanna and Don Hill and family, Judy (John) Kee, Don (Berma) Dare and Cindy (Lothar) Weber. We wish to extend our special thanks to Arloha Lemesurier for her many years of true and loyal friendship shared with Marilyn. Marilyn will be sorely missed by her family and friends including all the animals that she loved so dearly. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd., on Tuesday, March 26th from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

