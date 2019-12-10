MARILYN JOYCE HEAD

HEAD, MARILYN JOYCE Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. Loving mom of Bill (Heather) and Linda (Michael). Cherished Nana of Kim, Bill (Hayley), Luke (Melissa), Amanda, Adam, Alex and Great-Nana to Darin, Abby, Xander, Ben, Evey, Claire, and Madison. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all her family and friends. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 10, 2019
