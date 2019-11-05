WESTON, Marilyn Joyce October 3, 1936 - November 2, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her husband, Harold (1988). Lovingly remembered by her children, Cheryl (James), Randy, Brad, and Denise (Sofie). Loving grandma to Max (Sam), Christianne (Kenny) and Chelsea (Evan), and great-grandma to Kailee, Ella, Maya and Murphy. Beloved sister of Doreen (Wayne), Carol and Bob (June). Longtime employee of the Hudson's Bay Co. Volunteer at Credit Valley Hospital. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. Private cremation to follow. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019