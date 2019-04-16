Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Kathleen HENDERSON. View Sign

HENDERSON, Marilyn Kathleen (nee BAIN) With great sadness we announce the passing of Marilyn Kathleen Henderson. Marilyn was predeceased by her adoring daughter Sandra. Beloved mother to Denise, Ian and Vicki (Manley). A very proud and loving grandmother. Marilyn was a strong, dedicated mother providing an inspirational outlook to life and keeping her family close. Marilyn was born to Alexander Bain and Hazel Belle (Ritchie) in Paisley, Ontario December 6, 1933. Predeceased by her siblings and spouses Eleanor (Jack Morrish), Jack (Betty) and Jim (Phyllis). She worked at Hallmark Canada for 25 years and had an enjoyable retirement in a collectibles business with Sandra. Her family and friends will miss her terribly but have such wonderful memories of her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Celebration of Life in Toronto, April 27th, 12-3 p.m., Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham.

