Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN LOIS RIDDELL. View Sign Service Information STODDART FUNERAL HOME 24 Mill Street Lindsay , ON K9V 2L1 (705)-324-3205 Obituary

RIDDELL, MARILYN LOIS (nee LUNN) Born August 4, 1932, sadly succumbed to her valiant battle with pneumonia at age 87, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, where she passed peacefully in her sleep. Marilyn was a kind and loving soul, selfless, she always saw the best in everyone. She was a strong, loving, gentle woman, a breast cancer survivor and a role model to us all. Marilyn spent her early career as Executive Personal Assistant to the Head Architect of the CNR in Montreal, followed by starting a family and then a lengthy career as a Legal Secretary at Kates & Goldkind in Toronto, until retiring at age 69. She chose to work for lawyers in the suburbs, instead of downtown, so she could maximize her quality time with family daily. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and caring friend. She was an avid reader and talented cook, seamstress, knitter and crocheter. Her sweaters were beautiful and highly sought after by family and friends alike! Marilyn loved her family time and enjoyed nature and animals. She loved to bird, squirrel and fox watch out the backyard. Marilyn was the great light in our lives! She loved well, laughed often and is loved and missed more than words can say! Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband Gordon. Marilyn is survived by her loving children Gordon (Judy), Beverly, Jennifer (Michael) and her loving grandchildren Winston, Melanie (Mark), Michael, David, Ryan and her loving sister Karen. She is fondly remembered by many family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205), on Tuesday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. until time of a "Celebration of Life" service in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Interment later at Duffin Meadows Cemetery, Pickering. In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wishes that donations be made to either Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation or the . Online condolences may be directed to stoddartfuneralhome.com A celebration of life is being planned for next summer. "Our sincere thanks to the many kind PSWs, Nurses, Doctors and Staff that provided exceptional care first in home and later at Extendicare and Ross Memorial Hospital. We so appreciated the kindness and dignity afforded her."

RIDDELL, MARILYN LOIS (nee LUNN) Born August 4, 1932, sadly succumbed to her valiant battle with pneumonia at age 87, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, where she passed peacefully in her sleep. Marilyn was a kind and loving soul, selfless, she always saw the best in everyone. She was a strong, loving, gentle woman, a breast cancer survivor and a role model to us all. Marilyn spent her early career as Executive Personal Assistant to the Head Architect of the CNR in Montreal, followed by starting a family and then a lengthy career as a Legal Secretary at Kates & Goldkind in Toronto, until retiring at age 69. She chose to work for lawyers in the suburbs, instead of downtown, so she could maximize her quality time with family daily. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and caring friend. She was an avid reader and talented cook, seamstress, knitter and crocheter. Her sweaters were beautiful and highly sought after by family and friends alike! Marilyn loved her family time and enjoyed nature and animals. She loved to bird, squirrel and fox watch out the backyard. Marilyn was the great light in our lives! She loved well, laughed often and is loved and missed more than words can say! Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband Gordon. Marilyn is survived by her loving children Gordon (Judy), Beverly, Jennifer (Michael) and her loving grandchildren Winston, Melanie (Mark), Michael, David, Ryan and her loving sister Karen. She is fondly remembered by many family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205), on Tuesday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. until time of a "Celebration of Life" service in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Interment later at Duffin Meadows Cemetery, Pickering. In lieu of flowers, it is the family's wishes that donations be made to either Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation or the . Online condolences may be directed to stoddartfuneralhome.com A celebration of life is being planned for next summer. "Our sincere thanks to the many kind PSWs, Nurses, Doctors and Staff that provided exceptional care first in home and later at Extendicare and Ross Memorial Hospital. We so appreciated the kindness and dignity afforded her." Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.