Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN LUCILLE CHECK. View Sign Obituary

CHECK, MARILYN LUCILLE (nee SHEARD) Age 77, passed away peacefully sleeping at home October 28, 2019. She was born March 25, 1942, in Toronto, ON. Daughter to the late, Joe and Alva Sheard. Marilyn was married to her longtime friend and husband, Bill of 57 years! Marilyn was a dedicated mother to Michelle (Rob), Sandy (Tim) and Steven (Jodie). She treasured being a grandma to Kyle, Jessica, Daniel, Morgan and Owen. She enjoyed cottage times, travelling the world to many places, condo friends, playing snooker, Bingo and card games! Life is great when we are young and healthy, but getting older is not! She will be missed by family and friends! Cremation has already taken place. A special thanks to the "CarePartners Group" the doctors, nurses and the PSW group! The family especially wants to thank the night nurses which helped Bill keep up his strength to get through this difficult time. We appreciated everything your group did for our family. Please join us in celebrating Marilyn's life, Saturday, November 9, 2019 between 12 noon and 3 p.m. at THE TOP OF MARK on the 26th (S) floor, located at 1300 Bloor St. E., Mississauga.

CHECK, MARILYN LUCILLE (nee SHEARD) Age 77, passed away peacefully sleeping at home October 28, 2019. She was born March 25, 1942, in Toronto, ON. Daughter to the late, Joe and Alva Sheard. Marilyn was married to her longtime friend and husband, Bill of 57 years! Marilyn was a dedicated mother to Michelle (Rob), Sandy (Tim) and Steven (Jodie). She treasured being a grandma to Kyle, Jessica, Daniel, Morgan and Owen. She enjoyed cottage times, travelling the world to many places, condo friends, playing snooker, Bingo and card games! Life is great when we are young and healthy, but getting older is not! She will be missed by family and friends! Cremation has already taken place. A special thanks to the "CarePartners Group" the doctors, nurses and the PSW group! The family especially wants to thank the night nurses which helped Bill keep up his strength to get through this difficult time. We appreciated everything your group did for our family. Please join us in celebrating Marilyn's life, Saturday, November 9, 2019 between 12 noon and 3 p.m. at THE TOP OF MARK on the 26th (S) floor, located at 1300 Bloor St. E., Mississauga. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close