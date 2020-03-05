Home

Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
MARILYN MAE MACKINNON

MARILYN MAE MACKINNON Obituary
MACKINNON, MARILYN MAE July 23, 1968 - February 12, 2020 Suddenly passed away on Thursday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 51. Loving mother of predeceased Brianna Jolene and Brooke Raquel. Marilyn will be missed by Sheri, Abe and all friends. Resting Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. West, one block East of Runnymede Rd.). Marilyn will be interred in private with her late daughter Brianna Jolene at Meadowvale Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020
