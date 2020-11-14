BARRY, MARILYN MARGARET November 10, 2020, of complications from dementia, in her 85th year. Daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn Potter, loving sister of Penelope Potter. Beloved wife of Paul Barry and loving mother of Paula and James. Proud grandmother of Harry, Paul, Natalie, Meredith, and James. Fondly remembered by Ian and Jennifer. Marilyn was a proud teacher-librarian with the TDSB. In retirement, Paul and Marilyn spent many summers at the family farm near Uxbridge. She enjoyed family vacations with Paul, Penny, her grandchildren, and her adult children and their spouses. Marilyn had many interests including membership in the Dorothy Dunnett Society, the Scarborough Retired Teachers Choir and the Oxford Churchmusic group. Marilyn found no faults with any of her grandchildren and delighted in helping them with homework. She had a long and happy marriage of over 60 years with Paul, who showed his love by visiting her every day in the last years of her life. Special thanks to the Breezeway staff at Fountainview Care Community. A small family funeral will take place today at St. John's York Mills.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store