1/
MARILYN MARGARET BARRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARILYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRY, MARILYN MARGARET November 10, 2020, of complications from dementia, in her 85th year. Daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn Potter, loving sister of Penelope Potter. Beloved wife of Paul Barry and loving mother of Paula and James. Proud grandmother of Harry, Paul, Natalie, Meredith, and James. Fondly remembered by Ian and Jennifer. Marilyn was a proud teacher-librarian with the TDSB. In retirement, Paul and Marilyn spent many summers at the family farm near Uxbridge. She enjoyed family vacations with Paul, Penny, her grandchildren, and her adult children and their spouses. Marilyn had many interests including membership in the Dorothy Dunnett Society, the Scarborough Retired Teachers Choir and the Oxford Churchmusic group. Marilyn found no faults with any of her grandchildren and delighted in helping them with homework. She had a long and happy marriage of over 60 years with Paul, who showed his love by visiting her every day in the last years of her life. Special thanks to the Breezeway staff at Fountainview Care Community. A small family funeral will take place today at St. John's York Mills.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved