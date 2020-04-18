MATTHEWS, MARILYN MARGARET 1934-2020 Passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, with her family by her side at the Greenway Retirement Residence in Brampton, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Harry Matthews for 65 wonderful years. Loving mother to Ross and Georgina. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and many furry four-legged grandchildren. Marilyn will be missed by many friends and family. Special thanks to Greenway Retirement Residence for the love and support. She will be missed for her generous heart and warm smile. Marilyn loved to do volunteer work. She coordinated craft classes at Thistletown Seniors Centre, knitted many hats for William Osler Oncology Unit and was always ready and willing to help anyone who needed it. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory made to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association or Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences and information at andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.