ORTON, Marilyn Marjorie Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Tuesday, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of David, loving mother of Betty-Lynn Orton and Susan Hepditch and her husband John. Cherished grandmother of Sarah. Marilyn loved and doted on her family. She was very kind and had many hobbies. She will be fondly remembered by all her family and friends. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, 905-428-8488), on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 1:00 till 2:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019