McTAVISH, MARILYN OLGA Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving mother to Gail (Hudson Goodbody). Fondly remembered by her nephew, many nieces, extended family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Curtis Hadden, Palliative Nurse Laurel, as well as PSWs Stephanie and Sheri. Family and friends may call at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 12 p.m. A reception will follow on the upper level. Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019