DANIELS, MARILYN PATRICIA (MIMI) Passed away peacefully, at St. Michael's Hospital Palliative Care, on July 5, 2020, at the age of 74. Mimi leaves her dear partner Mitch Lefave, devoted brother Chuck Daniels and his wife Debbie, her niece Holly, nephew Cory and several cousins and her best friend Diane She was predeceased by her parents Margaret (Graham) and Charles Daniels. Marilyn was a longtime employee of the TD Bank. Arrangements were handled by Canadian Cremation Services. Marilyn was still a Hippie in mind and dress with her creative outfits. She was fanatical about the Beatles, Stones and all 60's Rock. She was a poet, comedienne, song writer and script writer for TV. She loved Rock Concerts and hated computers. After 3 weeks of no appetite, she asked for a real Chocolate Milk Shake from Fran's, which Chuck lovingly procured and smuggled into the hospital. She drank the whole thing and then needed a spoon for the ice cream lumps at the bottom. It turned out to be her last meal. There will be a Celebration of her life later, when we can all hug and have milk shakes.



