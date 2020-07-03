MASON, MARILYN PATRICIA It is with great sadness that our family announces that Marilyn Patricia Mason passed away courageously and peacefully at home, on June 27, 2020. Marilyn is survived by her brother Barry Martin (Virginia) of Nanaimo, BC. Loving mother to Scott (Linnea), Bradley, David and Lisa (Amy). Devoted grandma to Ryan (Jules), Jarvis, Evelyn and Oliver Paley-Mason. Marilyn was born in Toronto on St. Patrick's Day in 1932 to A.H.C. (Bun) and Vera Martin. Her parents were so thrilled they promptly entered her in the most beautiful baby contest at the Canadian National Exhibition. Alas, she finished second - a loss that haunted her for years. Marilyn graduated from Malvern Collegiate Institute in 1950. She went to work for Prudential Life of America. She also served as a reserve member of the Women's Division of the 2400 Aircraft Control and Warfare Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force based out of Toronto. In 1957, she left the company and began raising a family in Ottawa. In 1960, moved to "the Goose" in Labrador where she endured 6 brutal winters until the family moved to the more temperate climate of Georgetown in 1967. While raising 4 children Marilyn re-entered the workforce in 1973 with Mutual Life of Canada until her retirement in 1992. After retiring, Marilyn was a longtime volunteer at Georgetown Senior Centre (later Hillsview Senior Centre), which culminated in a Provincial Senior of the Year award in 2010. She was a passionate sports fan and especially loved watching baseball, curling and tennis. One of her most fond memories, seeing old friends again at the Goose Bay reunion held in Ottawa in 1987. Marilyn enjoyed her retirement years spending time in her garden, feeding Chippy and having coffee and breakfast dates with her friends. She loved a good meal and a good laugh. She relished solving crossword puzzles - right up until the end. As per her wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Donations can be made in Marilyn's memory to the Upper Credit Humane Society. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



