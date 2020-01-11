|
JARVIS, Marilyn Ruth (nee MILLAR) Died peacefully, on her own terms (MAID), surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was 87 years old. Predeceased by her sweetheart, Jack Munn (2008) and her dear brother Bill (2011). Beloved aunt to Dan (Tina), Tom (Angie) and Jacki (David) Millar. Great-aunt to Kyle, Kurtis, Madison and Sadie. Cherished friend to Katie McVicar. Marilyn lived in Toronto all her adult life. She worked for United Casualty Insurance for 41 years. Marilyn enjoyed her last years at Amica Bayview Gardens. She had many friends there, especially Florence Break, and will be missed by staff and residents. Marilyn loved animals, a dry martini with olives, live music at a party, the Florida sunshine, the lodge at Coboconk, a good football game and enjoyed many happy times with family and friends. She was dearly loved by all and will be missed. A celebration of life will be held at Amica Bayview Gardens on Saturday, February 15th from 4-6 p.m. Private interment at York Cemetery. Donations can made in Marilyn's name to the Canadian Wildlife Federation, OSPCA or animal charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020